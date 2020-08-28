BoT not planning big policy change after Fed policy shift

The central bank is not looking to a big change to its already flexible inflation targeting framework after the US Federal Reserve's landmark policy shift, the Bank of Thailand governor said on Friday.

However, the Fed's sweeping change of its approach to its dual role of achieving maximum employment and stable price could cause financial market volatility, Veerathai Santiprabhob told Reuters.

"I don't think that our policy framework will require a significant change for now because the flexible inflation targeting framework has allowed room for us to be flexible enough to deal with multiple objectives," he said.

The Bank of Thailand targets headline inflation in a range of 1%-3%.

Speaking during the Fed's Jackson Hole symposium, chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank will seek to achieve 2% inflation on average, so that periods of super-low inflation would likely be followed by an effort to lift inflation "moderately above 2% for some time," and to ensure economic recovery and job creation.