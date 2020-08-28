B24bn in soft loans for airlines

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, centre right, discusses assistance for pandemic-hit airlines with their representatives, left, at Government House in Bangkok on Friday. (Photo: Government House)

The government will make available 24 billion baht in soft loans to airlines hard-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, while asking them not to lay off staff, according to high-level officials.

The offer was made to representatives of seven local airlines who met Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at Government House on Friday, seeking assistance.

They represented AirAsia Group Bhd's Thai AirAsia and its long-haul unit Thai AirAsia X, Thai Smile Airways, Thai Lion Air, Thai Vietjet Air, Bangkok Airways and Nok Air.

They asked that the 24-billion-baht in soft loans be made available as soon as possble, along with an extension of the reduction in the excise tax on jet fuel, and the waiving or lowering of aviation fees including airport landing and parking charges.

Prime Minister Prayut assured them the government would issue quick measures to help affected airlines, and said they should not reduce their workforces.

He said the government, through its Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, was considering measures including the relaxation of aviation restrictions and the promotion of domestic tourism.

Finance permanent secretary Prasong Poontaneat said the soft loans would be offered through commercial banks in October, and reductions of airline charges could be extended to next March. The reduced excise tax on jet fuel would continue until the end of next month, he said.

Tassapon Bijleveld, executive chairman of Thai AirAsia, said the assistance would allow airlines to maintain liquidity until next year, when business was expected to pick up, and to keep about 20,000 employees on their payrolls.