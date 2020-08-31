SCB-Julius Baer eyes larger assets under management

Ms Lalitphat says the focus will be on offshore investments.

SCB-Julius Baer Securities aims for assets under management (AUM) of 18-20 billion baht this year from the wealthy investor segment, with a plan to increase total AUM to 1 trillion baht by 2024.

SCB-Julius Baer Securities, a joint venture in strategic wealth management by Siam Commercial Bank and Zurich-based Julius Baer, was founded in 2019 with paid-up capital of 1.8 billion baht. SCB holds a 60% stake and the rest is owned by Julius Baer.

Lalitphat Toranavikrai, chief executive of SCB-Julius Baer Securities, said the company will focus exclusively on offshore investments, as onshore investments are provided through SCB Securities, with SCB Asset Management responsible for general investments.

"Global GDP growth for 2021 is expected to recover to 6.5% from -3% this year because of a trend towards long-term economic recovery," she said. "We see equities as more appealing than safe-haven assets, and we focus our investments in China and the US markets."

Asset management for Thailand's ultra-high-net-worth investors and high-net-worth investors still has room to grow because the segment has a total value of roughly 10 trillion baht from 14,000-15,000 families, with 9.9% average growth per year, Ms Lalitphat said.

The company expects to attract at least 1,000 families from this investor group for the next five years, she said.

Ms Lalitphat said the company requires a minimum investment of US$3 million or 100 million baht and has 30 relationship managers.

SCB-Julius Baer predicts the number of relationship managers to increase to 60 in five years, with one relationship manager looking after roughly 30 investors.

The company aims to have a 10% market share in terms of wealth management for the affluent client segment.

For the latter half of 2020, SCB-Julius Baer will continue to embrace three major pillars: expert advisory services, personal touch and seamless access.

The company is also preparing a junior executive programme, which will involve the grooming of wealthy clients' second-generation family members to give them investment know-how, Ms Lalitphat said.