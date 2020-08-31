Isetan bids farewell to shoppers after 3 decades in Thailand

Isetan, one of the most popular Japanese department stores in Thailand, will close its doors for good at 9.30pm on Monday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Isetan will shut its doors for good at close of business on Monday, after three decades in Bangkok as one of the most popular Japanese department stores.

"Time to say goodbye," the store wrote on its Facebook account on Saturday, and the post was still drawing well-wishes on Monday.

"I'll miss you, Isetan," an account named Kade Sirirat responded with a message on the firm's post.

"Thank you for your excellent service all along," another fan named Charin Sitthipunya commented.

"You're are my reason to go to CTW. Good luck everyone," Nott Dithapong wrote.

"Until we meet again! Miss you soooo much, Isetan!," Patrapa Chkttslp wrote with two moji hearts for the store.

Whether customers will have the chance to continue their acquaintance with the Japanese store remained unclear. Mitsukoshi Group has not said whether it will reopen at a new location after ending its relationship with CentralWorld shopping centre on Monday.

It was also not clear exactly why Isetan decided to end its partnership with CentralWorld. Central Pattana Plc, which manages CentralWorld, has said the 27,000 square metre space, extending over six floors, currently occupied by Isetan will be renovated and reopened as an "urban lifestyle destination".

Isetan invited all fans to be part of its adieu at 9.30pm on Monday, when its presence in Thailand becomes mere history.

"Isetan would like to thank everyone from the bottom of our heart, and hopes the beautiful memories will be in your hearts forever," it said.