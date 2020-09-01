Korat route gathers pace

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) is expected to ask the cabinet to approve the construction of an electric train line in Nakhon Ratchasima by the middle of next year.

MRTA deputy governor Theeraphan Tachasirinugune told a forum on Monday the agency would gather opinions and suggestions from all stakeholders and use them to draft an investment plan that would be submitted to the MRTA's board later this year.

The MRTA on Monday held a second round of consultations with the private sector on the new route, which will run from SaveOne Market to the Ban Narisawat Protection and Occupational Development Centre.

The investment plan is expected to be submitted to the Transport Ministry, the State Enterprise Policy Office and the cabinet by the middle of next year, with construction starting soon after and taking a little over three years to complete, according to the MRTA.

The province's first-ever electric train project will be operated on a Public-Private-Partnership Net Cost investment agreement.

The 7.11-billion-baht project is expected to open for passengers in November 2025 with the project's concession extending over 30 years.

The 11.15-km green line train will have 21 stations and pass important locations, including the SaveOne Night Market, Thao Suranaree Monument, Suranari Witthaya School and City Hall. Average fares are estimated to be 10–21 baht.