Samsung tallies large monitor demand

Visitors browse computers and accessories at a Commart fair. Curved display gaming monitors are driving growth in Thailand.

The pandemic has spurred demand for large computer monitors as people spend more time at home, says Thai Samsung Electronics.

"Thailand's monitor market is growing rapidly, especially during the lockdown, when people had to work from home," said Chalermpong Darongsuwan, vice-president of consumer electronics at the company.

The market's value in the first six months shot up 3% year-on-year, though units sold declined 3%.

The value uptick was the result of larger display monitor purchases as people spend more time at home, with interests shifting from 55-inch displays to 65- and 75-inch displays.

Samsung's monitor sales grew by 10 times during the period.

The gaming monitor market saw hyper-growth because of the rise of e-sports and gaming culture. E-sports popularity exploded during the lockdown as people had more time at home.

The global gaming market is expected to rise 9.3% to reach US$159 billion this year, exceeding that of the movie and music industries combined, according to Newzoo, a global games and e-sports market research firm.

Asia-Pacific, which accounts for 49% of the total gaming market, is expected to see 10% growth.

Citing a 2019 report by IT market research firm IDC, Mr Chalermpong said the global computer monitor market rose 3% in value from 2018 to 2019.

The gaming monitor market increased from $1.9 billion in 2018 to $2.8 billion in 2019, while that of non-gaming monitors dropped from $19.9 billion to $19.7 billion in the same period.

Curved displays gained popularity among gamers, with sales of $1.6 billion in 2019, up 56% from 2018.

In Thailand, the overall monitor market saw 5% year-on-year growth in 2019, driven by curved displays, said Mr Chalermpong.

The country's gaming monitor market surged from $12.4 million in 2018 to $17.3 million in 2019. The curved gaming display segment reached $10.5 million in 2019, up from $6.2 million in 2018.

To capitalise on the demand for curved gaming monitors, Samsung recently rolled out sub-brand Odyssey for this market. Odyssey G9, the world's largest gaming monitor with a 49-inch screen and 1000R curvature, was launched as well, as Odyssey G7 with the option of 27-inch or 32-inch displays.

"We aim to become a permanent leader in curved gaming monitors in Thailand this year," he said.