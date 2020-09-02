Govt plans new cash handouts, job measures worth B68.5 bn

The government plans new cash handouts and job measures worth about 68.5 billion baht to support an economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic, an official said on Wednesday.

The government plans to give 3,000 baht for 15 million people to help boost domestic consumption, Danucha Pichayanan, a spokesman of the government’s task force, told a briefing after a meeting on stimulus measures.

It also plans to help the private sector pay for new hires, estimated to cost about 23.5 billion baht, he said.