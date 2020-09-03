Thai Airways puts on flights to Asia, Europe

Thai Airways International (THAI) will undertake 18 special flights to European and Asian cities this month to allow stranded foreign nationals get home and Thais abroad to return to the country.

THAI executive vice president Wiwat Piyawiroj said the special flights will fly stranded students, business travellers and tourists to five cities in Europe and two cities in Asia. Of the European flights, one flight will depart for Munich, Germany, on Sept 11, while two more flights to Frankfurt will depart on Sept 18 and 30 respectively. Three flights to London are scheduled for Sept 13, 20 and 27 and two will head to Paris on Sept 17 and 29. Two flights will head to Copenhagen on Sept 13 and 27 respectively.

Wiwat: Help for the stranded

In Asia, four flights to Taipei will depart on Sept 4, 10, 18 and 25 and four will head to Hong Kong on Sept 9, 16, 23 and 30. Tickets will be one-way with limited availability. THAI will also provide a freight service for both inbound and outbound flights. THAI has been working with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to bring Thais stuck abroad during the Covid-19 pandemic back. Thais having a hard time in these cities and wanting to return must contact the embassy in those countries to register before flying, Mr Wiwat said.