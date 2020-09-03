CRC unveils monthly mega-sales

Mr Galante, centre, front row, announces CRC's mega-sales campaign to stimulate sales amid low spending power.

SET-listed Central Retail Corporation (CRC), the retail arm of Central Group and the country's biggest mall operator, is starting a monthly mega-sales campaign as the pandemic saps spending power.

The "Central Retail Double Mega Sales" will take place on Sept 9, Oct 10, Nov 11 and Dec 12.

The sales event series will offer up to 90% discounts on more than 1 million products and services.

In addition to stores under Central Retail and Central Group (Central Department Store, Robinson, SuperSports, PowerBuy, CMG, Thai Watsadu, Baan and Beyond, and B2S), customers can also take advantage via Call & Shop, Chat & Shop at its Line Official Account or Line Store, Facebook Live, Click & Collect, E-ordering and websites.

Free delivery and collect/refund services are also available at all 1,000 participating stores nationwide.

Customers can benefit from this campaign when they buy items at any of the 1,000 physical stores or on the website.

The campaign is expected to generate 2 billion baht in revenue.

"We've seen lower spending because of the pandemic. However, spending power improves every month," said Nicolo Galante, CRC president.

"We hope by the fourth quarter it will be much improved from the third quarter."

With the slow recovery of the tourism sector and economic uncertainties, CRC will be more cautious about investment this year and decide on each investment project on a month-by-month basis.

The company will delay investment in some areas such as Europe, where tourism remains sluggish, and continue with strategic investment in Robinson Lifestyle Center and Thai Watsadu as well as technology.

"This year is a turning point for e-commerce, with the adoption coming in full force. Online spending of Thai consumers of all generations has shifted significantly," he said.

Because of the disruption in consumers' online shopping behaviour the past six months, orders received by CRC's e-commerce websites have seen tremendous growth in all categories including daily products, sporting goods, cosmetics, fashion items, home decor and household appliances.

"Our integration of various digital channels has generated as much as 350% growth in the second quarter this year, compared with the previous year," said Mr Galante.

For the sales campaign, the company hired Patsarakorn "Pok" and Margie-Rasri Balenciaga Chirathivat as its campaign ambassadors.

CRC is launching this event with 33 shopping centres under Central Pattana Plc and special deals from Central Restaurant Group and Centara.

Total sales of CRC in the second quarter this year tallied 41.4 billion baht, down by 2%, with a net loss of 2.51 billion baht, a fall of 243% year-on-year.

Total sales in the first half this year were 95.7 billion baht, down 10% over the same period last year, with a net loss of 1.62 billion baht, down 139%.

CRC shares closed unchanged on Wednesday on the Stock of Exchange of Thailand at 29.25 baht in trade worth 733 million baht.