Headline CPI down 0.50% y/y

The headline consumer price index (CPI) declined 0.50% in August from a year earlier, a smaller than expected drop, according to Commerce Ministry data released on Thursday.

The reading compared with a forecast fall of 0.65% in a Reuters poll of leading ecnomists, and July's 0.98% decline.

The core CPI index rose 0.30% from a year earlier, compared with a forecast of 0.30% increase, and against July's 0.39% rise.