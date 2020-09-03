Section
Headline CPI down 0.50% y/y
Business

Headline CPI down 0.50% y/y

published : 3 Sep 2020 at 11:06

writer: Reuters

The headline consumer price index (CPI) declined 0.50% in August from a year earlier, a smaller than expected drop, according to Commerce Ministry data released on Thursday.

The reading compared with a forecast fall of 0.65% in a Reuters poll of leading ecnomists, and July's 0.98% decline.

The core CPI index rose 0.30% from a year earlier, compared with a forecast of 0.30% increase, and against July's 0.39% rise. 

