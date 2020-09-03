Govt to miss stimulus borrowing target as spending falters

Patricia Mongkhonvanit, director-general of the Public Debt Management Office (Photo by Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Thailand is likely to sell fewer bonds this fiscal year than previously announced, as government spending to cushion the blow from coronavirus outbreak is hampered by delays in identifying the right projects.

The government may borrow only 450 billion baht through sale of securities and through term loans in the year ending Sept 30, less than the 600 billion baht planned earlier to fund the Covid-19 stimulus programme, said Patricia Mongkhonvanit, director-general of the Public Debt Management Office. The remaining 550 billion, part of the 1 trillion baht borrowing for stimulus, will be completed in the 2020-21 fiscal year, she said.

“We have no problem with borrowing, but we need to wait for projects to be ready first,” Ms Patricia said in an interview, adding the less-than-expected fund mobilisation is also because some of the projects were being financed by the balance from the central budget. “We will make sure our borrowing won’t disrupt the bond market.”

Lower bond supply may help temper the recent rise in benchmark Thai bond yields and ease the cost of funding for the record 1.9 trillion baht stimulus programme. Southeast Asia’s second largest economy is on course for its deepest ever annual contraction of 8.5% this year after the virus outbreak sent the nation’s tourism and trade into a slump.

Total sovereign bond sales next year is seen between 700 billion to 800 billion baht as the government’s funding need is estimated at about 2 trillion baht, both little changed from this fiscal year, Ms Patricia said. The debt management office is coordinating closely with Bank of Thailand on the timing of bond offerings and plans to sell more treasury bills to meet the demand for short-term instruments, she said.

Yield curve

“The yield curve is quite steep already, so we don’t think it will keep steepening further, “ Ms Patricia said. “It should hover around the current level given the expectation that the local key rate will be unchanged.”

The Bank of Thailand cut the nation’s key interest rate three times this year to a record low of 0.5% and said it will preserve the limited policy space to act at the appropriate and most effective timing. The central bank has weighed other unconventional policy tools and urged the government to take a lead with fiscal policy to spur growth.