Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Indonesia regulator eases lending rules for electric vehicles
Auto
News

Indonesia regulator eases lending rules for electric vehicles

published : 4 Sep 2020 at 17:25

writer: Reuters

People walk over a pedestrian bridge crossing a street during rush hour on June 8, 2020, as the government eases restrictions following the coronavirus disease outbreak in Jakarta. (Reuters photo)
People walk over a pedestrian bridge crossing a street during rush hour on June 8, 2020, as the government eases restrictions following the coronavirus disease outbreak in Jakarta. (Reuters photo)

JAKARTA: Indonesia has eased lending rules for the purchase of electric vehicles (EVs) and on business loans linked to their manufacturing in a bid to boost investment in the sector, the financial services authority (OJK) said on Friday.

In a statement, OJK said it ha eased rules on credit assessments and risk calculations for loans to buyers of EVs as well as for industries manufacturing components and batteries.

It also said loans related to the development of infrastructure, such as charging stations, could be exempt from limits set by OJK.

The move follows the government's 2019 regulation aimed at accelerating the development of domestic electric vehicle industries, it said.

Indonesia is keen to create a full nickel supply chain industry, starting from mining the ore, extract nickel chemicals used in EV batteries, down to building EVs at home.

Indonesia this year stopped exports of unprocessed nickel ore to ensure its nickel supply will be processed domestically, including for the battery chemical plants that are currently under constructions.

The central bank also removed loan downpayment requirements for purchases of environmentally-friendly vehicles for lenders with low non-performing ratio levels in its last policy meeting in a bid to boost consumption.


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Apec leaders' summit to be virtual

The annual summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) forum will be held online on Dec 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic, an Asian diplomatic source said Friday.

18:06
Business

Indonesia regulator eases lending rules for electric vehicles

JAKARTA: Indonesia has eased lending rules for the purchase of electric vehicles (EVs) and on business loans linked to their manufacturing in a bid to boost investment in the sector, the financial services authority (OJK) said on Friday.

17:25
Thailand

Amnesty joins fray

International human rights group demands all charges against anti-government activists be withdrawn and calls on its supporters to begin a letter-writing campaign to put pressure on the prime minister.

16:13