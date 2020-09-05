CAAT lifts food and drinks ban on domestic flights

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has lifted its ban on food and drinks served on domestic flights, according to the authority's director-general Chula Sukmanop.

In its latest announcement on Thursday, the CAAT added that its ban on the sale of souvenirs has also been removed. However, the CAAT maintains that airlines must continue to follow the health and safety regulations issued by relevant authorities.

The announcement came months after commercial flights were suspended at the end of April due to the escalating outbreak of Covid-19. The CAAT then allowed domestic flights to resume on May 1, although airlines were barred from serving food and drinks on board for flights that did not exceed two hours.

The majority of domestic flights in Thailand are under two hours.

Even with the lifting of its food and drink ban, the CAAT insists passengers are still required to wear masks during flights and airlines must install effective cabinet air filter systems.

On Aug 12, the CAAT said the ban on international commercial flights will remain in force as the Covid-19 pandemic is still at critical and dangerous levels globally.

Mr Chula has said previously that this is an indefinite ban and that the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration is monitoring the situation before it decides when flights will resume.