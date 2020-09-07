Stepping into the void

Shoring up the battered economy is the key task facing the next finance minister after Predee Daochai's early exit

The Finance Ministry faces a vacuum after Mr Predee's resignation. Shoring up a battered economy remains the main objective of the next finance minister. Pornprom Satrabhaya

Continuity of much-needed fiscal policy and government stability are now in doubt as the surprise resignation of former finance minister Predee Daochai offers a glimpse of the broken promises of the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP)-led coalition.

After less than a month on the job, Mr Predee, a former executive at Kasikornbank, left the helm of the Finance Ministry, citing health problems.

But according to media reports, Mr Predee disagreed with his deputy, Santi Promphat of the PPRP, over the reshuffle of high-ranking officials, in particular who should head the Excise Department.

Other contentious issues that may have contributed to Mr Predee's resignation were a revamp of the board of directors of state-owned enterprises and an overhaul of the ministry's procurement process.

Power plays by different factions of the government coalition vying for desirable posts have been reported every now and then. But the latest commotion suggests that those in power completely disregard potential damage to the economy, which is in a dire condition due to the Covid-19 crisis.

With the economy poised to remain in the doldrums for an unknown period, the continuity of the fiscal policy to streamline stimulus measures and public investment projects in the pipeline is critical to sustaining recovery momentum and fragile confidence.

NEAR IMPOSSIBLE

Shoring up battered economic conditions is the main objective of the new finance minister in order to mitigate the risks of higher unemployment and falling income.

Thailand may lose up to 14.4 million jobs in the second and third quarters, largely because of the coronavirus outbreak and widespread drought, according to the government's planning unit.

Of the total, some 8.4 million workers are estimated to be at risk of job loss, 2.5 million of whom are in the tourism sector (excluding the retail and wholesale trading sector), 1.5 million in the industrial sector and 4.4 million in other parts of the service sector, said the National Economic and Social Development Council.

Sustaining economic recovery momentum is difficult as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to persist, causing the lucrative tourism industry to endure long-lasting hardship.

"We need to look at long-term prospects or play the long game," said a Finance Ministry source, speaking on condition of anonymity. "We won't inject the fiscal budget to stimulate the economy only once, but will gradually implement policies to sustain the economy to overcome this situation."

Playing the short game by injecting a one-time massive fiscal budget will mean the government will be left with no stimulus ammunition when needed, according to the source.

"As long as tourism has not recovered, it is impossible for the economy to improve," the source said.

Tourism receipts alone account for almost 14% of GDP in Thailand, while combined direct and indirect contributions from tourism revenue account for about 22% of GDP, according to Fitch Solutions.

The government has promised to inject 24 billion baht in soft loans to help bail out seven domestic low-cost airlines, while demanding in return that the airlines retain their 20,000 staff throughout the Covid-19 crisis.

But the measure, along with other fiscal stimulus policies on the table, could face a major hiccup with the political vacuum at the Finance Ministry.

With private-sector activities stalled during the coronavirus crisis, Mr Predee's resignation will further derail investor confidence, along with hopes of an economic recovery through continuity of fiscal policies, said Kobsidthi Silpachai, head of capital market research at Kasikornbank.

Mr Predee's resignation has eclipsed hopes of an accelerated fiscal disbursement, he said.

"Uncertainty is wrecking confidence in the private sector," Mr Kobsidthi said. "The resignation also spooks the public about the unity of the government and puts pressure on domestic political instability."

A different view is offered by independent academic Somjai Phagaphasvivat, who said the economic impact has not been tangible, as Mr Predee was in office for less than 30 days, therefore his wishes for policy implementation had yet to take effect.

"The economic engine has jump-started again following the easing of lockdown measures, although a full-year contraction is still expected," Mr Somjai said. "But Mr Predee's resignation has a psychological effect, mirroring how there was no independence [for him to work]."

The next finance minister will have to pass required qualifications in terms of economic management, and more importantly be able to endure political pressure and push forward fiscal policies with the support of the ruling political camp, Mr Somjai said.

Mr Predee resigned as finance minister last Tuesday, citing health problems. WICHAN CHAROENKIATPAKUL

SHOW MUST GO ON

Two key business groups -- the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) and the Land Transport Federation of Thailand (LTFT) -- warned the government of an impact on its image and a dent in business confidence after Mr Predee's resignation.

"The incident reflects insecurity in the government's camp, caused by continuous conflicts," FTI chairman Supant Mongkolsuthree said, adding that he was shocked by Mr Predee's decision.

Not only will Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha see his popularity plunge from another abrupt change at the Finance Ministry, which plays a key role in remedying Covid-19 impact, but foreign investors will also continue to view Thailand as a country with political instability, fuelled by student-led demonstrations, said Thongyoo Kongkhan, the LTFT's advisory chairman.

The absence of a finance minister is sparking worries over the continuity of solutions to revitalise the ailing economy. Both the FTI and the LTFT have demanded Gen Prayut find Mr Predee's successor as soon as possible to restore public confidence in driving forward economic policies.

It may not be easy to find a new finance minister, as the government previously took months to search for the ideal candidate until Mr Predee agreed to join the economic team, Mr Thongyoo said. He also wonders whether economic experts will dare succeed Mr Predee.

"But there is no time for the Thai economy," he said. "The longer we search, the more we will face problems."

Mr Thongyoo acknowledged what Mr Predee must have felt having to work with bickering political factions.

"There might have been a conflict of policies," he said. "This may have caused a setback, or what he [Mr Predee] tried to do probably received no response."

Reportedly one reason behind Mr Predee's resignation is the alleged interference of the government in changing the board of executives at a state-owned bank, Mr Thongyoo said.

If the accusation is true, it will cause a long-term impact to Thai fiscal and financial policies, he said.

"But the show must go on," Mr Supant said, urging the government to quickly bring in the new minister because individuals and businesses need state assistance to cope with the Covid-19 fallout.

EYEING AN APPOINTMENT

Mr Predee's resignation has already affected business confidence, especially the continuity of the economic rehabilitation plan to remedy the economic slowdown, said Chairat Trirattanajarasporn, president of the Tourism Council of Thailand.

But since Mr Predee's tenure was less than one month, there is no apparent impact on existing policies carried over from the previous finance minister, Mr Chairat said.

A more attention-grabbing point is about the new appointment. All questions and burdens will put more weight on the new candidate, and all eyes will be fixed on whether the new finance minister will continue the same plans or have new initiatives to solve economic problems.

To handle the situation during a political vacuum, the Center for Economic Situation Administration chaired by the prime minister should be the central body to take care of existing financial problems by listening directly to the private sector and assigning related organisations to manage relevant issues, Mr Chairat said.

Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi, president of the Thai Hotels Association, agreed that the centre should step up to take a leading role in economic rehabilitation, as it already includes every stakeholder in the body and has a regular meeting schedule.

Hotel operators still have some points of concern regarding stagnant cash flow. Most of them are still waiting for soft loan approval.

"We have to push again for accessible loans, as small and medium-sized businesses are now facing a greater risk of collapse," Mrs Marisa said.