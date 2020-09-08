Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Starbucks adds plant-based items to Thai, Asian menus
Business

Starbucks adds plant-based items to Thai, Asian menus

published : 8 Sep 2020 at 10:15

writer: Reuters

A staff member displays a burger with a Beyond Meat plant-based patty at VeggieWorld fair in Beijing, China Nov 8, 2019. (Reuters file photo)
A staff member displays a burger with a Beyond Meat plant-based patty at VeggieWorld fair in Beijing, China Nov 8, 2019. (Reuters file photo)

HONG KONG: Starbucks Corp said on Tuesday it will add plant-based food and beverages to menus across Asia from September, including products from Impossible Foods, Oatly and Beyond Meat Inc, as it targets more environment-conscious diners.

The Seattle-based coffee chain said it was introducing products in markets such as Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand, Taiwan and Thailand that suit local tastes and preferences.

Producing plant-based food and beverages is less demanding on the environment compared with items relying on animal agriculture, which typically needs far more land and water.

Starbucks said its new food items will include the Spiced Impossible Puff and Maize Impossible Sandwich in Hong Kong, and Beyond Meat Bolognese Penne in Taiwan.

In Singapore, it will launch the Impossible Wrap comprising an Impossible Burger patty, avocado omelette, mushroom, caramelised onion and cheese.

Drinks will include the Oatmilk Cocoa Macchiato from Oatly in Malaysia, the Philippines and elsewhere.

Starbucks began offering plant-based meals in Canada in February, and in April said it would do likewise in China. The initiative comes as Impossible Foods, Oatly and Beyond Meat look to expand into Asia.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (3)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

+1 Covid-19

One new case of coronavirus disease infection reported, a quarantined man who returned from India, raising the total number of cases to 3,446.

11:45
Business

New virus cases knock hopes of reviving SE Asia holiday hotspots

BALI/BANGKOK: A spike in coronavirus infections in Indonesia's holiday island of Bali and Thailand's first locally transmitted case in 100 days have dealt further blows to Southeast Asian hopes of reviving vital tourism industries.

10:49
Thailand

Chinese lose B10m in Pattaya luxury home robbery

PATTAYA: Five armed men forced their way into a home in a gated housing estate on Monday night and robbed Chinese tourists of cash and valuables worth about 10 million baht, police said.

10:31