Cabinet approves new job measures: PM

FILE PHOTO: This handout from the Royal Thai Government taken and released on Sept 1, 2020 shows Thailand's Prime Minister GEN Prayut Chan-o-cha speaking at a briefing on the Red Bull scion's hit-and-run case at the Government House in Bangkok. (AFP)

The cabinet on Tuesday approved measures to create jobs, the prime minister said, as the government tries to revive an economy devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.

But planned cash handouts had not been discussed yet, Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha told a news briefing.

Last week, the government announced fiscal stimulus plans worth a combined 68.5 billion baht.

The prime minister said that the Labour Ministry planned to create 12-month-long jobs for 260,000 graduates from universities and vocational schools.

The positions would be among 1 million jobs that the ministry was preparing for people and it would present the job vacancies in an upcoming job expo, Gen Prayut said.