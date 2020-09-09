Section
National Savings Fund cuts member target due to virus
Business

published : 9 Sep 2020 at 06:22

newspaper section: Business

The National Savings Fund (NSF) has reduced its membership target by 500,000 this year as informal workers saw income dwindle during the coronavirus crisis.

The NSF's objective of increasing the portion of fund members to 3 million by year-end is in jeopardy, said NSF secretary-general Charuluck Ruangsuwan.

"Adding new members does not bode well this year, but the amount of regular savings has increased," Ms Charuluck said. "We analyse that this is associated with members' greater understanding of savings through the NSF, via which the government immediately contributes [to members' savings] while the principal amount is not lost and they also receive a return on investment."

At present, the NSF has 240,000 members with total savings of 8 billion baht. Monthly savings averages roughly 100 million baht.

The fund expects full-year savings to reach 8.5 billion baht, Ms Charuluck said.

NSF members who regularly allocate their savings to the fund make up 30% of total members. The ratio remains below the 50% targeted by the NSF.

The NSF yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Office of SMEs Promotion (Osmep) to encourage SME operators employing informal workers to apply for NSF membership.

Thai SMEs that are Osmep members employ an estimated 79,000 informal workers. The objective is to encourage those informal workers to become NSF members by year-end.

