MINT head urges revival

The government should reopen to international tourists as soon as possible with a shorter quarantine period to avoid an economic disaster, says the founder of Minor International (MINT).

William Heinecke, who is also chairman of MINT, said other countries have arranged shorter quarantine periods and provide better screening processes, as 14 days in quarantine will not attract many tourists.

Singapore and other countries in Southeast Asia already realised the need to open borders and provide shorter quarantines while keeping citizens safe, said Mr Heinecke.

"With a two-week quarantine, essential workers and labourers could not come to Thailand as factories closed, partly because technicians cannot enter the country," he said.

"Our hospitals are not busy because we have been successful in fighting against Covid-19, but we must open up the country. Success in battling the virus will not rescue our economy."

Regarding a second wave of infections, Mr Heinecke is confident about the capability of Thai medical services and hospitals to cope with any challenges ahead.

Medical equipment and vaccine tests are not being used because there have been no new local transmissions, he said.

Mr Heinecke said MINT has passed its lowest point and continues to manage cash flow, but it needs the government to figure out how to open borders safely and quickly.

If problems occur during reopening, instead of locking down the whole country, the government should consider closing down specific areas as happened in Australia and Europe until the situation is under control, he said.

Mr Heinecke urged the govern- ment to extend the Social Security Fund (SSF) compensation for workers after the three-month assistance ended.

He said other countries such as Singapore, Australia, Britain, Spain and Italy are continuing their state support as the outbreak has continued for months, so the SSF should help bolster payroll until the situation is improved.

The company recently partnered with SET-listed developer M.K. Real Estate Development and VitalLife Scientific Wellness Centre, a subsidiary of Bumrungrad International Hospital, to introduce RAKxa, a new wellness and medical retreat located on 200 rai in Bang Krachao, Samut Prakan.

The wellness and medical retreat valued at 2 billion baht is scheduled to open in December, with 27 villas managed by Minor Hotels.

The facility will offer personalised wellness programmes ranging from 3-14 days.