BoT takes action to equalise services

The Bank of Thailand has enforced revised market conduct rules covering specialised financial institutions, asset management companies and nanofinance operators to standardise the country's overall financial services.

The central bank amended the rules and extended enforcement to cover the three types of financial service operators, effective Sept 4.

The amended rules are clearer and align with each type of service from financial service providers while ensuring fairness for consumers, said Thanyanit Niyomkarn, assistant governor for supervision group 2.

Commercial banks and their subsidiaries have applied the central bank's market conduct rules since 2017. The regulations cover end-to-end financial institution processes that are related to customer services, while imposing fines on any practice that violates appropriate and fair services, as well as fee charges and consumer protection.

Apart from the existing end-to-end market conduct process, the new rules cover a proportionality approach that is in line with financial services, organisation size, products and customer target of each type of business operator.

Practically, the adjusted rules are clearer and provide a better understanding to both financial service providers and consumers.

For instance, for key performance indicators, financial institutions need to consider sales quality and complaints apart from sale volume.

In cases where customers buy a non-principal protection product, such as mutual funds or insurance, sales staff need to inform them about the probability of principal loss as well.

Moreover, the central bank amended additional market conduct rules covering customer consent in line with the credit risk of the customer.

In the event of increasing credit lines for a credit card, financial institutions need to receive consent from customers before giving approval.

Financial institutions are also prohibited from offering additional products if there is no requirement from customers. For example, when a client applies for a credit card, the bank is not allowed to offer a cash card on top of the applied-for credit card if the customer does not require it.

"The Bank of Thailand also maintains the existing rules about name disclosure of top executives of financial institutions, in case any of them fail to comply with the regulations," said Mrs Thanyanit.

She said the central bank wants financial institutions to help customers with their financial burden during the pandemic, in line with the Bank of Thailand's debt relief measures. This will help affected borrowers receive fairness in financial services, she said.