DES minister queries JV satellite rights

A joint venture recently formed by Thaicom and CAT Telecom to explore satellite services cannot automatically hold the rights for the operation and assets of Thaicom 4 and 6 satellites after Thaicom's satellite operating concession ends next year, says Digital Economy and Society Minister Buddhipongse Punnakanta.

The National Digital Economy and Society Committee has approved CAT as the sole agency handling the operations and assets of Thaicom's satellite service concession, which is due to end next September.

CAT has expressed its readiness to take control of the Thaicom 4 and 6 satellites after the concession expires.

"CAT can submit a proposal to deal with the Thaicom 4 and 6 satellites through the JV, but it must explain in detail what would be the benefits of that operation and why the JV deserves to be awarded the rights," Mr Buddhipongse said.

CAT can join forces with other partners on such a proposal, which must be submitted to the ministry for consideration, he said. The government considers the optimum benefit for the country for state-owned enterprises.

The JV, called Nation Space and Technology Co, was formed in June to serve as a hub to provide satellite gateway services and solutions, as well as the marketing of low Earth orbit satellites in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam.

The JV has registered capital of 10 million baht, with Thaicom holding a 75% stake, while CAT holds 25%.

Mr Buddhipongse said the JV was set up to deal with low Earth orbit satellite businesses by providing engineering network management, gateway services and marketing solutions.

The JV can also explore business opportunities, such as new digital platforms.

"The JV can do any business, but it still cannot have a hand in the operation and assets of Thaicom 4 and 6," Mr Buddhipongse said. "The benefit needs to be contributed through a win-win solution, and the state should get the best option."

There are several options on the table after Thaicom's concession expires, he said, as CAT can recruit Thaicom staff or outsource skilled management.

"It can even buy Thaicom's shares in the stock market, but this is up to the share prices and when it should be the proper time to do it," he said.

CAT president Sanpachai Huvanandana said Nation Space and Technology Co will appoint its chief executive and chief financial officer within the next two months.

Some 24 CAT staff have been assigned to attend a satellite-related training course in collaboration with Thaicom for one year, starting in September, to ensure the continuity of operations of Thaicom 4 and 6, he said.