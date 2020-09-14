BMTA debt rehab plan to cabinet next month

Bangkok Mass Transit Agency drivers chat during their break at a bus depot on April 14, 2020. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

A panel tasked with rescuing the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) will propose that the cabinet suspend debt repayments, so the bus agency has a chance to drive out of the red, Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Monday.

The committee, comprising representatives from state agencies including the Transport and Finance ministries, agreed on a rehabilitation plan for its 130 billion baht debt in exchange for the state enterprise improving its business performance.

The proposed debt payments suspension is on condition that the BMTA become profitable within seven years, the committee stipulated.

The BMTA's huge debt is owed to the Finance Ministry.

Mr Anutin said the proposal, with the string of a profit-making timeline attached, was a viable option for the capital city's bus agency to survive.

"The proposed debt suspension for the BMTA is a reset of the organisation to stop the bleeding," said Mr Anutin, who chaired the meeting. "The BMTA will have room to breathe."

The deputy prime minister said the proposal will go to the cabinet next month for a decision.

The Bhumjaithai Party led by Mr Anutin controls the transport porfolio, through Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob.