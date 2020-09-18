CRC, Robinson unite for synergy

Mr Galante says CRC plans to accelerate expansion from two to five stores annually.

Central Retail Corporation (CRC), the SET-listed retail arm of Central Group and the country's biggest mall operator, has unveiled a plan to combine the strengths of Central and Robinson department stores and streamline the fashion segment.

The latest strategic move aligns with the company goal to become the first omni-channel department store in Thailand.

The business direction aims to leverage all of the company's department stores in Thailand and the wide range of products, as well as utilise the best pool of talent to enhance competitiveness in a disruptive era, said Nicolo Galante, CRC president.

"For decades, Central and Robinson have been pioneers in Thailand's retail industry, from launching the first department store [Central] to launching the first lifestyle mall [Robinson] in Thailand," said Mr Galante.

"To prepare for the future of retail, CRC has decided to combine Central and Robinson. The business synergy will make the combined department stores more customer-centric and strengthen the company's omni-channel competencies.

"The consolidation will create a unique nationwide store network, which will be the basis of our omni-channel platform. The network allows customers to access a wide variety of quality products and unique service offerings that suit their lifestyle, such as Click & Collect, where customers can order online 24/7 and collect their order at any of the 74 Central and Robinson stores nationwide.

"The strategic move will also help the company to be more competitive, flexible and ready to adapt to future changes while we continue to maintain two banners: Central and Robinson."

Central and Robinson are the No.1 and No.2 retail chains in Thailand's lifestyle categories, which covers the fashion and beauty segments, he said.

There are 74 total stores between the two brands nationwide. CRC is planning to accelerate expansion from two to five new stores annually.

Every year, more than 5 million customers shop at Central and Robinson stores.

As CRC strives to be the most comprehensive omni-channel department store in Thailand, the consolidation will enhance customers' omni-channel shopping experience through an integrated platform, said Mr Galante.

The company wants to unite the top pool of retail talent in Thailand, with store staff trained to provide new customer-centric services with increased omni-channel efficiency.

"As modern consumers seek more convenience and speed, they also want the benefits of services and immediacy provided by the stores. Our omni-channel platform is the perfect solution, proven by the success of our recent omni-channel sales event, 9.9 Central Retail Double Mega Sale, where our sales rose 200% compared with the same period last year," he said.

"With this new chapter of our business, we want to ensure we continue to grow and create a winning company for the long term, achieving leadership status by 2024 for both in-store and online, as well as contributing to improving Thailand's economy and standard of living."