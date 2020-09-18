Japan, Malaysia seal $3 billion currency swap deal

A man walks past the Japanese Finance Ministry in Tokyo on Aug 30, 2019. (Kyodo photo)

TOKYO: Japan and Malaysia sealed on Friday a mutual currency swap arrangement to allow each side to provide the other up to US$3 billion to prevent a financial crisis, the Japanese Finance Ministry said.

"The (agreement) reflects the continued bilateral financial cooperation between Japan and Malaysia that will contribute to the stability of financial markets," the countries said in a joint statement.

"It will further strengthen the growing economic and trade ties between the two countries," it added.

The arrangement, which enables both authorities to swap their local currencies for US dollars, is aimed at safeguarding each other in times of currency turmoil, such as speculative attacks.