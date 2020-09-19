EEC adds partners for engineering training

A robotic system will be used in engineering training sessions at Burapha University in Chon Buri.

The Eastern Economic Corridor Office has partnered with Mitsubishi Electric, Burapha University and the Japan External Trade Organization to invest 100 million baht in an engineering training project through the EEC Automation Park.

The project is meant to develop and improve skilled labour, especially engineering students, to serve the country's S-curve scheme promoting local high-tech industries.

"The cooperation project aims to improve the human development and technology transfer for Industry 4.0 through the EEC Automation Park and EEC Human Development Centre located at Burapha University in Chon Buri," said Kanit Sangsubhan, secretary-general of the EEC Office.

Highly skilled labour is important to support the EEC scheme, he said, and the government expects the country to need 37,000 workers specialising in automation in the next five years.

"The EEC Automation Park is intended to empower and develop the EEC area and human resources, as well as continuously create specialists in robotics and automation in the park," Mr Kanit said.

The EEC Automation Park is about 30% finished, on track to be fully complete by mid-2021.

Wichiene Ngamsukkarsemsri, managing director of Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation Thailand, said the company supports the automation park, which is the first robotics and automation centre in the EEC.

Mitsubishi Electric plans to use its expertise in factory automation and robotic systems to support the mission of the park and drive tech innovation in the area.

The project was created for the main purpose of conducting training networks to transfer know-how and technology in automation and robotic systems.

Thailand has a notable labour shortage in these fields, a problem the project intends to address by upskilling and reskilling workers to harness these new technologies.

Mitsubishi Electric is supporting the project through a network of 20 educational institutions to train workers at the park.