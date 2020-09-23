SSO defends Sri Panwa investment

Sri Panwa in Phuket

A senior Social Security Office (SSO) official on Tuesday defended its investment in Sri Panwa Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust, saying it is in line with SSO regulations.

Pissamai Nithipaiboon, deputy SSO secretary-general, said the office focuses on low-risk investments, such as buying government bonds.

Yet some investments are made through an asset management company but must pass assessment for yield returns that are no less than stated in the contracts, she said in referring to the office investment in Sri Panwa Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (SRIPANWA).

SSO has invested about 500 million baht in SRIPANWA since 2013. So far, it has yielded around 200 million baht in returns.

Ms Pissamai was speaking after Vorasit Issara, the owner of Sri Panwa Phuket Luxury Pool Villa Hotel recently criticised leaders of the student-led protests, who hit back on social media by questioning the SSO's investment in SRIPANWA and accused the hotel in Phuket, which is located on a mountain, of encroaching on forest reserves.

She gave assurances that the businesses in which the SSO is the shareholder will not affect the Social Security Fund (SSF). So far, the SSF is 2 trillion baht in investment size.

Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin on Tuesday said his ministry has no authority to interfere with the SSO's investment portfolio because the money in the SSF belongs to insured subscribers.

"The labour minister has no authority to order the SSO to invest in any assets as this violate the regulations," Mr Suchart said.

The Social Security Board, which is chaired by the Labour Ministry's permanent secretary and has representatives of employees and employers as its board members, is responsible for handling investments, Mr Suchart said.

He added that the SSO's investment in risk assets comprises a small proportion and the investment decision is prudently regulated by its investment framework.

When asked to comment about Mr Vorasit's remarks against student-led protesters, the labour minister said the hotel owner's criticism of the protesters was his personal opinion, and had nothing to do with any investments.

According to information on the SSO's investment in the first quarter of this year, it has invested about 2.03 trillion baht and received 675 billion baht in cumulative returns.

Some 82% has been put in highly safe securities, including 1.38 trillion baht (67.9%) in government bonds and state enterprise bonds guaranteed by the Finance Ministry.