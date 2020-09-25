Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
THAI sky tour to bring in revenue
Business

THAI sky tour to bring in revenue

published : 25 Sep 2020 at 04:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Thai Airways International (THAI) is opening its flight simulators to the general public and taking people around the country on sight-seeing flights for a fee to supplement its income, according to the airline.

Chatree Pongsak, THAI's vice president for aviation resources development, said the "THAI Flying Experience & Beyond" project has been launched, and access to the airline's flight simulators of various aircraft models will be opened starting from Saturday.

Fees will be charged to those who use the simulators, Mr Chatree said.

Normally, the simulators are reserved for the training and retraining of pilots employed by THAI and those from overseas. However, no foreign pilot has been able to come to Thailand to use THAI's facilities due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The public can now access the facilities to enjoy the experience of operating the simulators, he said.

Also, another project is in store to generate revenue for the company which entered debt rehabilitation proceedings in the Central Bankruptcy Court.

The vice president said aircraft would be deployed to fly people on sight-seeing tours lasting up to two hours over Thailand. It will operate single-aisle Airbus A320 planes belonging to Thai Smile Airways on the special flights originating from Bangkok.

Customers, who will be charged 5,000 baht per trip, will be treated to in-flight meals and the full onboard services. They will be flown over major tourist attractions such as Doi Suthep in Chiang Mai.

Mr Chatree said THAI was in the process of securing permission for the sight-seeing flights from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand. He expected the flights would begin next month.

THAI chairman ACM Chaiyapruk Didyasarin said if the special flights were successful, it would deploy the double-decker Airbus A380s.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

August sees drop in new registrations

New business registrations continued to fall in August, dipping 7% from the same month last year as the business sector frets over the pandemic.

06:44
Business

Help for agriculture

The Thai Chamber of Commerce is demanding the government provide stronger support for the 12.3 million people working in the agricultural sector.

06:33
Thailand

Govt to step up haze battle

The government is aiming to curb man-made bushfires, a key factor in the seasonal haze in 17 northern provinces, by tackling the root causes, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Thursday.

06:22