THAI sky tour to bring in revenue

Thai Airways International (THAI) is opening its flight simulators to the general public and taking people around the country on sight-seeing flights for a fee to supplement its income, according to the airline.

Chatree Pongsak, THAI's vice president for aviation resources development, said the "THAI Flying Experience & Beyond" project has been launched, and access to the airline's flight simulators of various aircraft models will be opened starting from Saturday.

Fees will be charged to those who use the simulators, Mr Chatree said.

Normally, the simulators are reserved for the training and retraining of pilots employed by THAI and those from overseas. However, no foreign pilot has been able to come to Thailand to use THAI's facilities due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The public can now access the facilities to enjoy the experience of operating the simulators, he said.

Also, another project is in store to generate revenue for the company which entered debt rehabilitation proceedings in the Central Bankruptcy Court.

The vice president said aircraft would be deployed to fly people on sight-seeing tours lasting up to two hours over Thailand. It will operate single-aisle Airbus A320 planes belonging to Thai Smile Airways on the special flights originating from Bangkok.

Customers, who will be charged 5,000 baht per trip, will be treated to in-flight meals and the full onboard services. They will be flown over major tourist attractions such as Doi Suthep in Chiang Mai.

Mr Chatree said THAI was in the process of securing permission for the sight-seeing flights from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand. He expected the flights would begin next month.

THAI chairman ACM Chaiyapruk Didyasarin said if the special flights were successful, it would deploy the double-decker Airbus A380s.