ToR changes problematic for BTSC

Construction work proceeds on the MRT Orange Line.

The Bangkok Mass Transit System Plc (BTSC) is stepping up pressure on the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) over its change of the terms of reference (ToR) involving the 140-billion-baht Orange Line western extension linking the Thailand Cultural Centre with Bang Khun Non.

Surapong Laoha-unya, CEO of BTSC, on Thursday submitted a petition with the Anti-Corruption Organisation of Thailand (ACT) asking the group to keep an eye on the upcoming bidding to find a contractor to build and operate the 13.4-kilometre section with investment to be supervised by the Public-Private Partnership Board.

The move came after the firm, operator of the BTS Skytrain, last week filed a lawsuit with the Administrative Court against MRTA over changes to the ToR made after the purchase of bid envelopes.

While the MRTA maintained the changing of criteria was necessary to guarantee the highest profit to the government, the BTSC questioned the practice.

It also asked the Administrative Court to issue an injunction with the bid submission deadline set on Nov 6.

Mr Surapong said the change of criteria after potential bidders purchased an envelope would cause unfair competition. BTSC was among 10 firms purchasing the envelopes.

Mana Nimitmongkol, secretary-general of ACT, urged BTSC to file a separate petition with the Office of Ombudsman to make sure that transparency and good governance would be looked into.

The cabinet approved the extension line in January with private companies permitted co-invest in the project.