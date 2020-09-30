Section
Egat looks to SET for trade hub
Business

published : 30 Sep 2020 at 04:33

newspaper section: Business

The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat) has begun fine-tuning a six-month study of establishing a wholesale electricity market, putting Thailand on track to become a power trade hub in Asean.

Egat signed a cooperation deal with the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) on Tuesday to conduct a more thorough study of the market model after the two completed a first-phase study that began last September.

"We want to develop an electricity trade market similar to what European countries have," Egat deputy governor Patana Sangsriroujana said in a press release.

Egat needs the SET's expertise in exchange markets as it looks at ways to amend laws involving electricity trade and businesses.

The team wants to know whether competition in the capital market can be applied to competition in the electricity market.

The partnership also wants to explore trends in the electricity industry and adopt power trade regulations that suit Thailand.

