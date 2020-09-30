Local access to Marriott amenities

The partnership allows DailyPass customers to get full-day access to the swimming pool and other facilities, without booking a room.

DailyPass has announced a partnership with Marriott in an effort to drive customers to luxury hotels in Bangkok for non-overnight stays.

When booking on DailyPass.com, every pass includes a voucher that offers discounts on food and drinks. Participating Marriott properties include Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers, W Hotel, Plaza Athenee, Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, Marriott Marquis and Marriott Surawongse.

"DailyPass is committed to providing customers a safe and relaxing way to unwind and de-stress, relax at a swimming pool while enjoying drinks and food," said Chris Secher, co-founder and chief executive of Travel Ads Network Thailand, the operator of DailyPass.

"Marriott hotels provide the perfect match of luxury and service for our customers and we are excited to help drive revenue there from what in normal circumstances is already an under-utilised channel."

Partner hotels follow guidelines from the Tourism Authority of Thailand on enhanced screening, cleaning and social distancing.

Unlike hotel booking websites, DailyPass does not offer room bookings.

"We focus on day guests for our hotels and we were the first to do so in Asia," Mr Secher said.

"It's a great way for locals to both enjoy some time outside at the hotel swimming pool and to support local hotels while we wait for international tourism to gradually restart."

DailyPass is available at over 300 hotels and resorts in Bangkok, Pattaya and Hua Hin, with more cities expected to be added across Thailand later this year.