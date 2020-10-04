Cafe Amazon pulls out of campus

Yimsoo coffee shop opens to customers on the Tha Prachan campus of Thammasat University. The shop and its mostly disabled staff face an uncertain future as its contract with the university has expired.

Cafe Amazon, one the country's best-known franchises, has decided not to open a branch at the law faculty of Thammasat University's Tha Prachan campus following social media outcry over an expired business contract.

Cafe Amazon on Saturday said it was withdrawing its bid to replace Yimsoo coffee shop at the campus. Yimsoo had until Nov 30 to move out of the premises of the university's Law Faculty building.

According to the faculty, Yimsoo's coffee shop contract expired the middle of this year, and the Covid-19 crisis has delayed the bidding process, which was only held recently.

Yimsoo competed against Cafe Amazon, but the latter clinched the contract.

The defeat of Yimsoo, widely known for hiring blind employees at its university branch, sparked an outcry from social media users who pressured the faculty for what is perceived as dropping a business that works for the welfare of the people with disabilities.

The faculty said the bid was above-board and the selection process followed the same criteria met by Yimsoo two years ago.

On Saturday, Cafe Amazon said it values human resources and believes everyone, regardless of their limitations, deserve equal opportunity employment. The coffee house chain said it has started a campaign to employ disabled people, the underprivileged and the elderly at its 18 branches.

Wiriya Namsiripongpan, the university's law professor who founded Yimsoo, said on his Facebook page that he felt sorry his cafe was "beaten" by a large business.

Cafe Amazon belongs to PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc (PTTOR), which is part of the PTT Plc.

The loss of Yimsoo's contract would leave disabled workers in a dire state, Mr Wiriya, who is himself visually impaired, said. He appealed to the general public to share his message and strengthen the calls for equal employment opportunities for people who are disabled.

Meanwhile, the faculty disclosed the bidding criteria, saying it appointed a selection panel made up of 14 people representing university administrators, teachers and students. The criteria covered food safety, cleanliness, service, the environment, taste and prices.