Inflation down in September

Inflation dips 0.70% year-on-year in September and the downward trend will likely continue in the fourth quarter. (Bangkok Post photo)

The consumer price index (CPI) fell 0.70% year-on-year in September, the Commerce Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said low energy prices and electricity bills had contributed to the 0.7% decline of the headline inflation, compared with the same period of last year.

Core inflation, another gauge which excludes volatile food items and energy prices, was still up 0.25%, it added.

The ministry expected inflation in the fourth quarter to slightly drop due to economic stimulus measures and the tourism promotion scheme to prop up the economy.

It maintained the annual forecast of headline inflation in the region of -0.7% to -1.5%, with an average of -1.1%.