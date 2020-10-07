Section
Tambon university scheme gets green light
Business

Tambon university scheme gets green light

published : 7 Oct 2020 at 07:11

newspaper section: Business

writer: Chatrudee Theparat

The cabinet on Tuesday gave the nod to a 10-billion-baht budget for the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation to implement the so-called One Tambon One University scheme.

The scheme aims to hire 60,000 ordinary people who are unemployed, new graduates or university students to work for 3,000 tambons nationwide. That means 20 people would work for one tambon.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said the one-year scheme will be under the fiscal 2021 budget, while 73 universities nationwide are required to support each tambon in technical and academic areas.

Employed people under the scheme are required to work on requirements of the universities covering data analytics, Covid-19 monitoring, One Tambon One Product (Otop) development, healthcare, the circular economy and environmental rehabilitation.

Ordinary people will get 9,000 baht a month, while new graduates who have finished a bachelor's degree within the last three years will receive 15,000 baht a month and students in vocational and high vocational level will get 5,000 baht a month.

The salary payment will be paid via the "labour platform" of the Labour Ministry in order to prevent duplication with other projects among state agencies.

In a separate development, the cabinet yesterday approved a strategy to establish a Medical Excellence Center in order to upgrade the competitiveness of Thailand's medical services and support Thailand to achieve an ambitious goal to become a regional medical hub, strengthen the country's public health and reduce disparity in access to medical services.

Deputy government spokeswoman Traisulee Traisoranakul said the government will allocate 62.62 billion baht for the budget during 2020-27.

