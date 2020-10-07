Joint panel keeps GDP forecast, but upgrades export outlook
published : 7 Oct 2020 at 14:32
writer: Bangkok Post and Reuters
Thailand's economy is still expected to contract by 7-9% this year, although exports could shrink less than previously projected, because the coronavirus pandemic remains a risk, the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB) said on Wednesday.
The committee said it stood by its projection of an economc contraction of 7-9% and inflation to fall 1-1.5% this year.
However, exports were expected to drop 8-10%, rather than the 10-12% forecast earlier, after recent improved shipments.
Southeast Asia's second-largest economy posted its deepest fall in over two decades in the second quarter as the outbreak hammered the key tourism and export sectors, which accounted for about 60% of GDP last year.
The economy should continue to recover later this year, helped by the country's Covid-19 controls and government stimulus measures, Kalin Sarasin, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and JSCCIB, told a briefing.
"But the fourth quarter is a challenge as there are new outbreaks in several countries and we are worried that could be a problem for exports in future," he said.