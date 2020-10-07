Govt to offer tax incentives to boost consumption

People shop for books qualified for tax rebates in 2018. The tax incentive scheme for shoppers will return this month. (Post Today photo)

The government will offer tax incentives to boost domestic consumption and revive an economy stumbling from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, an official said on Wednesday.

Danucha Pichayanan, spokesman for the Center for Economic Situation Administration, said the government will give a tax deduction of up to 30,000 baht on purchases of goods and services from Oct 23 to Dec 31.

The measure, approved by the committee, will need cabinet approval.

Books and items under the One-Tambon-One-Product project are included -- but alcohol, cigarettes, lottery tickets, petrol, accommodation and air tickets are excluded from the scheme.

Mr Danucha, who is secretary-general of the National Economic and Social Development Council, said the committee expected 4 million people will take part in the scheme, which will spur spending but reduce state tax revenue by around 12 billion baht.