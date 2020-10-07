Singapore Airlines to resume flight to Fukuoka in November

Singapore Airlines and Scoot planes are pictured on the tarmac at Changi Airport on March 11, 2020. (Reuters photo)

TOKYO: Singapore Airlines Group said it will resume its service connecting Singapore and Japan's Fukuoka next month after seven and a half months of hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The flight resumption on Nov 5 follows phased relaxations in entry restrictions for people travelling between the two countries that have begun in September.

The once-a-week flight will connect the two cities on Thursdays.

Starting in November, Singapore Airlines will also expand the route serving Singapore-Narita from three flights a week to five, while also increasing the route between Singapore and Kansai, a major airport in western Japan, from two flights per week to five.

The airline will fly six flights to Narita per week from December.



