Ministry defends varied measures to help SMEs

The Finance Ministry has countered Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan's Facebook post criticising the government's feeble assistance for SMEs by pointing to various measures designed to support struggling firms.

Khunying Sudarat, a veteran politician known for her affiliation with the defunct Thai Rak Thai Party and a former Pheu Thai Party chief strategist, posted on her Facebook page, urging the government to respond to the plight of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as they are at risk of shutting down because of low liquidity and weak consumer spending.

Some 90% of SMEs still cannot access the 500-billion-baht soft loan scheme as financial assistance conditions stipulate that eligible SMEs must be existing borrowers of banks and must not shoulder any non-performing loans, while the maximum drawdown for the soft loans is set at 20% of each bank's loans outstanding, wrote Khunying Sudarat.

Her recommendations include debt restructuring, reducing loan guarantee conditions for SMEs, expanding the Thai Credit Guarantee Corporation's (TCG) credit guarantee for SMEs to 50-75% and establishing an SME fund managed by the private sector.

The Finance Ministry answered that in addition to the soft loan scheme, SMEs have been given a six-month suspension of repayment of principal and interest for firms whose credit limit does not exceed 100 million baht as of Dec 31, 2019.

The TCG has approved 57 billion baht worth of loan guarantees for SMEs qualifying under the central bank's soft loan scheme, said the ministry.

The fee charge is 1.75% per year with a loan guarantee period of eight years, both of which start from the third year after an SME receives a soft loan.

Other SME assistance measures implemented by state-owned banks are 20 billion baht in low-interest loans from the Government Savings Bank offered to SMEs and tourism firms; the 10-billion-baht "Extra Cash" loan scheme offered by the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Bank of Thailand; and a measure to provide loans to SMEs via an Office of SMEs Promotion fund with a credit line capped at 3 million baht per company, at 1% interest for seven years, with the first year interest-free.

Regarding the argument that an interest rate incompatible with banks' financial costs is the main reason the Bank of Thailand's soft loan programme has floundered, the Finance Ministry said the disbursement of soft loans worth around 100 billion baht is in line with current loan demand from SMEs, while the remaining amount can be disbursed when the economy recovers.