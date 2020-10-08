PTT expects trade to return to pre-Covid level in 2021

Mr Disathat expects better business prospects from the new Houston office.

PTT Plc, the national oil and gas conglomerate, expects its domestic and international oil trade will return to pre-Covid-19 volumes next year, as it recorded 1.4 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2019, with a decline of 8-10% predicted for this year attributed to the pandemic.

The company believes demand for oil across the globe will grow slightly next year.

Better business prospects will partly result from operation of PTT's newly opened branch office in the US city of Houston, which is expected to trade 30 kilobarrels of oil equivalent per day, said Disathat Panyarachun, senior executive vice-president for PTT's international trade unit.

The company plans to open its Houston office and another in the United Arab Emirates' capital of Abu Dhabi next year. The two overseas offices were set up early this year, but their operations were delayed because of lockdown measures.

According to PTT, 48% of oil trade volume in 2019 was out-out trade, in which PTT bought and sold oil overseas, while 12% was in-in trade, which refers to domestic trade.

Oil import volume accounted for 38% and exports stood at 2%.

Mr Disathat was unveiling the oil trade outlook as he presided over the official opening of the Smart Intelligence Centre (SIC) at PTT headquarters in Bangkok on Wednesday.

SIC offers a modern trading platform helping companies under PTT better manage oil supply. It enables them to respond to changing market situations in real time, resulting in lower logistics expense.

Companies under the PTT umbrella that could use SIC include Thai Oil Plc, IRPC Plc and PTT Global Chemical.

PTT's overseas offices in Singapore, Shanghai, London, the UAE and the US will also be connected to the SIC platform.

The platform should help increase trade opportunities in areas where oil-related products become scarce, he said.

The centre underwent a major test last year when Saudi Aramco oil refinery in Saudi Arabia was attacked by drones during tensions in the Persian Gulf. The country's facilities that processed crude oil output were affected, but SIC helped PTT manage oil supply for Thailand without interruption.

Mr Disathat expects better oil supply management under SIC will help PTT save up to US$100 million over five years.