Mitsubishi, Egat to develop EV-to-home power supply

The sign of the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand at the headquarters in Bang Kruay district of Nonthaburi province.

Mitsubishi Motors Corp and the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand have agreed to cooperate in developing a system to enable electric vehicles to power homes in case of blackouts and for other purposes.

The Japanese automaker's local arm, Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) Co, signed a memorandum of understanding with the Egat on Thursday.

It provides for collaboration on the development, testing and data compilation for energy conversion from EV batteries to the country's power grid, according to a company statement.

Mitsubishi's "Outlander PHEV" plug-in hybrid sport utility vehicle will be used for the project to be undertaken at the National Control Centre of the Egat headquarters.

The Mitsubishi subsidiary is scheduled to launch Outlander PHEV production at its plant in Chon Buri province in 2021.

It also plans to set up a booth at the Egat head office to showcase a package of conceptualised schemes for household use, including the vehicle-to-home power supply system, intended to reduce electricity bills as well as using it as a backup power source.