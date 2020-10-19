Domestic car sales down 4.1% y/y - FTI
published : 19 Oct 2020 at 10:18
writer: Reuters
Domestic car sales shrank for a 16th straight month in September, down 4.1% from a year earlier to 77,433 vehicles, as the coronavirus outbreak hurt demand, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Monday.
However, sales were up 12.4% from August, helped by easing virus restrictions, government relief measures and launches of new car models, it said.
In August, car sales dropped 12.1% from a year earlier.
Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top automobile manufacturers.