Stocks slump to 6-month low on anti-govt protests

A monk gives the three-finger salute with pro-democracy protesters during an anti-government rally at Asok in Bangkok on Sunday, as they continue for the fourth consecutive day to defy an emergency decree banning gatherings. (AFP photo)

Thailand’s key equities gauge tumbled to its lowest level in more than six months on concern mounting anti-government protests will further hurt company earnings and delay an economic recovery.

The benchmark stock index slid 1.8% to 1,212.12 as of 11.18am in Bangkok, its lowest level since April 16. The measure has erased almost 5% since Oct 14, when organisers called for the latest round of demonstrations against Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

“The stock market fears uncertainty from the anti-government protests, which will be prolonged and may lead to some violence,” said Vathan Jitsomnuk, a strategist at Country Group Securities Plc in Bangkok. “Defensive investors should wait for a clearer situation before buying shares again.”

Tens of thousands of pro-democracy protesters rallied in the capital for a fifth day on Sunday, defying a ban on gatherings and the threat of crackdowns by the police. Lawmakers are set to meet on Monday to decide on convening a special parliament session to discuss ways to end the escalating protests, which are calling for Gen Prayut’s resignation, constitutional changes, and reform of the monarchy.

BTS Group Holdings Plc and Bangkok Expressway and Metro Plc each fell more than 5% Monday. The mass transit operators were ordered to shut some services over the weekend amid the demonstrations. Central Pattana Plc and Central Retail Corp Plc, which operate shopping malls in Bangkok, each dropped more than 6%.