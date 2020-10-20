Section
Economy faces severe shocks, slow recovery - BoT
Business

published : 20 Oct 2020 at 10:48

writer: Reuters

Bank of Thailand governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput (Photo supplied)
The economy faces severe shocks from the coronavirus pandemic and a recovery is expected to take at least two years to get back to pre-pandemic levels, the new central bank governor said on Tuesday.

Economic problems can be solved but it will take time as there are "no magic bullets", Bank of Thailand (BoT) Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput told a briefing.

The country had a strong external position to withstand any shocks, said Mr Sethaput, who took office this month.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy could contract a record 7.8% this year, with the important tourism sector badly hit, the BoT has predicted.

