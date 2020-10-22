Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Brighter export outlook for the rest of the year
Business

Brighter export outlook for the rest of the year

published : 22 Oct 2020 at 04:01

newspaper section: Business

writer: Phusadee Arunmas

Exports are expected to slowly recover in the remaining months this year, boosted by strong demand for food, people working from home, Covid-19-related products, and automobiles and parts.

Speaking after the second meeting of the Joint Public and Private Sector Consultative Committee on Commerce, Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said on Wednesday both the public and private sectors concurred that the country's export prospects have shown positive signs and are expected to contract by less than projected the remainder of this year.

The Trade Policy and Strategy Office scheduled a meeting today to report the export performance for September.

On Sept 23, the Commerce Ministry reported the value of exports improved in August on a month-by-month basis and stood above US$20 billion for the first time in five months.

Customs-cleared exports fetched $20.2 billion in August, down 7.9%, after dropping 11.4% year-on-year in July and falling 23.2% in June, marking the weakest pace since July 2009.

Imports fell 19.7% in August to $15.9 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $4.34 billion.

For the first eight months of 2020, exports shrank 7.8% to $153 billion, while imports dropped 15.3% to $135 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $18.4 billion.

Segments that expanded favourably include palm oil, chilled and frozen pork, pet food, cassava products, rubber gloves, washing machines and dry cleaning machines, fax machines, telephones, equipment and parts, and gold.

Supant Mongkolsuthree, chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries, said exports this year are expected to beat an earlier outlook of a 10-12% contraction.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

MRTA to roll with rail bid plan

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) says it will go ahead with its plan to open the auction for the construction of the Orange Line electric train next month, despite an injunction that orders the authority to delay enforcement of the amended bidding criteria.

06:40
Business

100,000 job losses

SET-listed event and marketing services firm Index Creative Village Plc expects as many as 100,000 employees in the sector to lose their jobs.

06:00
Business

Covid-free tourists

The result of the first Covid-19 test on arrival for 39 Chinese tourists who travelled using the special tourist visa reported no positive cases.

05:36