FPT adopts integration at the right time

Mr Thanapol says integration is a good tonic to business uncertainty.

Diversification, synergy and resilience will be key factors helping Frasers Property Thailand (FPT) in its integration of industrial, residential and commercial property business into "One Platform".

Thanapol Sirithanachai, the country chief executive, said the company's business integration, which was completed in August, came at the right time, following the pandemic and global economic downturn.

"The benefits of integration provide immunity that help us prepare for uncertainties like a possible second wave of the pandemic, vaccine development, economic slowdown, unemployment, political instability or trade wars," he said.

Back in 2013, TCC Group, the conglomerate owned by billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, used overseas investment for growth by taking over Fraser and Neave Ltd, a Singaporean conglomerate founded in 1883.

Then it bought shares and became a major shareholder of SGX-listed Frasers Centrepoint Ltd, an investment holding firm that focused on property, before changing its name to Frasers Property Limited (FPL) in 2018.

As a global firm, FPL has total assets of 900 billion baht, up from 300 billion eight years ago, with a presence in 70 cities and 25 countries worldwide.

Its portfolio covers retail spaces, shopping centres, office buildings, business parks, factories, warehouses for rent, serviced apartments, hotels and residential, industrial and logistics facilities.

"With extensive global experience, FPL wanted to return to home base," said Mr Thanapol.

"The first project FPL invested in here was One Bangkok, which started development in 2017."

One Bangkok is a luxury mixed-use development, situated on a leasehold 104-rai plot on Wireless and Rama IV roads opposite Lumpini Park, with phase one set for completion in 2023.

With a total gross floor area of 1.83 million square metres, One Bangkok is the largest property investment at a single site in Thailand, with spending of over 120 billion baht.

He said FPL needed to build a sustainable platform to expand its property business and become the first fully integrated Thai developer.

FPL purchased a major stake in SET-listed industrial estate developer Ticon Industrial Connection Plc in 2017 and renamed it Frasers Property Thailand last year.

FPL group chief executive Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi, the youngest son of Mr Charoen, acquired SET-listed developer Golden Land Property Development Plc in 2012 through Univentures Plc, in which he and his elder brother Thapana held major stakes.

Earlier this year FPT made a tender offer to buy all the shares of Golden Land from Univentures and other shareholders. The process, including delisting Golden Land, which had residential and commercial projects, was completed in August.

Now FPT has three asset classes worth a combined 100 billion baht comprising residential, commercial and industrial properties under Frasers Property Home, Frasers Property Commercial and Frasers Property Industrial, respectively.

Frasers Property Home is among the top five townhouse developers with a total of 59 residential projects in Bangkok and major provinces worth more than 70 billion baht.

Revenue in the first nine months of 2020 was 11.1 billion baht.

Frasers Property Commercial manages office buildings, retail, hotels and serviced apartments at five office buildings and mixed-use projects, with a total space of 240,000 sq m, as well as 1,100 hotel rooms and serviced apartments.

Revenue in the first nine months of the year was 1.2 billion baht, said Mr Thanapol, formerly the president of Golden Land since Univentures acquired it in 2012.

Frasers Property Industrial owns properties comprising more than 1.2 million sq m of factory area and 1.8 million sq m of warehouse space. Nine-month revenue was 1.7 billion baht.

"A developer with a single business may face trouble if the business is disrupted or there is a crisis," he said.

"Diversification of revenue from both property for sale and for rent can help reduce risks as cash flow is crucial."

Under one platform, FPT aims for synergy to leverage its business ecosystem through sharing of databases and experiences to add value to each segment.

"When a foreign investor who rents our warehouse looks for a home, we can introduce our residential products," said Mr Thanapol. "At our large projects or office buildings, we can shift parking spaces to a distribution centre. It will have multiple functions."

The synergy from the integration also creates economy of scale in which the company can cut expenses and have more bargaining power, while the combined workforce of 1,500 offers a variety of skills and knowledge in all asset classes.

He said the main task next year is to strengthen the platform for sustainable growth and build FPT into a trusted brand by 2022, aiming to be in the top three for all asset classes in 2023, with total assets of 115 billion baht.

"The integration can help us survive any crisis, making us resilient to any business challenge," said Mr Thanapol.