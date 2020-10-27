NESDC: State enterprise outlays to aid growth

The government's planning unit expects an investment budget worth more than 200 billion baht owned by state-owned enterprises in fiscal 2021 to grow the country's economy by 0.06 percentage points in the year to come.

According to the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC)'s report, of the total 291 billion baht approved for state enterprises' investment, about 95% or 240 billion baht is expected to be disbursed in fiscal 2021, with the figures estimated to be enough to boost the country's economic growth by 0.06 percentage points.

The cabinet on Sept 29 approved the framework for a fiscal and investment budget for 44 state-owned enterprises.

The budget includes 1.51 trillion baht set aside as operating budget and 291 billion as investment budget.

The government's think tank expects the investment budget, once disbursed, would help create 129,083 new jobs.

Of the total investment budget, transport and logistics sector accounted for 93.1 billion baht, with electricity development at 101 billion, waterworks development 25.6 billion, social investment 5.8 billion, environmental conservation 3.67 billion and farm sector development 1.34 billion.

The remaining 11 billion baht would go for industrial estate development, tourism, and research.

Significant projects for transport and logistics development include the first phase of Thai-Sino high-speed rail linking Bangkok and Nong Khai (Bangkok-Nakhon Ratchasima section); the double-track rail network linking Nakhon Pathom-Chumphon; the eastern section of Bangkok's Orange Line, stretching from the Thailand Cultural Centre to Min Buri; the expressway linking Rama III Road-Dao Khanong and the western outer ring road; and the first phase of Phuket's mass transit project (Phuket airport-Chalong intersection).

Other key investment projects include housing project construction for low-income earners and smart industrial park development owned by Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand at the Eastern Economic Corridor and Songkhla province.

Another project is the improvement of Phuket airport.

The NESDC reported the government will monitor the disbursement of state-owned enterprises in anticipation of meeting its 95% target, insisting state enterprise investment will play an important role in boosting the economy in 2021.