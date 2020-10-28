PM to chair Sino-Thai rail signing

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will on Tuesday preside over the signing of a key contract worth 50.6 billion baht on the Thai-Chinese high-speed rail project, said deputy government spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul.

The contract signing between the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), China Railway International Co and China Railway Design Corporation will take place at Government House, she said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob and representatives of the Chinese government will witness the signing ceremony, she said.

According to Ms Traisuree, the contract, known as Contract 2.3, covers the railway system, rolling stocks, staff training and technology transfer for the 253km line from Bangkok to the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima.

The work is divided into three phases: design; training for rail operations and maintenance and technology transfer; and construction. The link should be completed within 64 months.

The signing of the 50.6-billion-baht contract was originally scheduled to take place by May 30, but it could not proceed due to a disagreement over the cost of tracks, the signalling system and procurement of carriages.

Late last month the cabinet gave permission for the Transport Ministry to increase its budget by 12 billion baht to help modernise the system and reduce maintenance costs.

There will be six stations along the 253km route from Bangkok to Nakhon Ratchasima: Bang Sue, Don Mueang, Ayutthaya, Saraburi, Pak Chong and Nakhon Ratchasima. In the long term, the government hope to extend the line to Nong Khai.