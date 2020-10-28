Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Sept factory output down less than forecast
Business

Sept factory output down less than forecast

published : 28 Oct 2020 at 10:19

writer: Reuters

The manufacturing production index (MPI) dropped a smaller-than-expected 2.75% in September from a year earlier due mainly to lower production of cars, petroleum and sugar amid the coronavirus pandemic, the industry ministry said on Wednesday.

That compares with a forecast for a decline of 4.71% in a Reuters poll, and against August's revised contraction of 9.05%.

Capacity utilisation in September was 63.07% after August's revised 60.86%.

The ministry has forecast the MPI index will fall by 8%-9% this year. Industrial goods account for 80% of total exports, a key driver of Thai growth.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Trailer truck overturns, baby killed

PRACHIN BURI: A two-month-old child passenger was killed when a trailer truck overturned and went up in flames on a downhill road in Nadi district in the small hours on Wednesday.

10:38
Business

Sept factory output down less than forecast

The manufacturing production index (MPI) dropped a smaller-than-expected 2.75% in September from a year earlier due mainly to lower production of cars, petroleum and sugar amid the coronavirus pandemic, the industry ministry said on Wednesday.

10:19
World

Women on 10 flights from Qatar invasively examined: Australia

SYDNEY: Female passengers on 10 planes flying out of Doha were forced to endure invasive physical examinations, Australia's foreign minister said Wednesday, greatly expanding the number of women previously thought affected.

07:45