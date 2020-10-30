IEAT okays 2 industrial estates in EEC

The Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) has approved two new industrial estates with total investment of 6.03 billion baht on 2,608 rai in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).

With investment in Chon Buri and Rayong, those two industrial estates will serve the new targeted industries, particularly high technology and innovation projects.

Somchint Pilouk, governor of IEAT, said the authority joined Rojana Industrial Park Plc in developing the Rojana Nong Yai industrial estate in Nong Yai and Ban Bueng districts. The 1,987-rai site has an investment value of 4.12 billion baht.

Of that investment, some 1.88 billion baht or 45.7% is attributed to land purchases, while infrastructure projects comprise 54.3% or 2.24 billion baht.

She said IEAT also partnered with Electricity Generating Plc (Egco) in establishing the Egco Rayong industrial estate on a 621-rai plot, with investment valued at 1.9 billion baht.

The land purchase takes up 657 million baht or 34.5%, and 1.25 billion baht or 65.5% is set for infrastructure projects.

"The board of directors agreed to approve the new industrial estate on Oct 14, aiming to promote high technology and innovation under the concept of an eco-industrial town," said Ms Somchint.

IEAT estimated the available space in Rojana Nong Yai and Egco Rayong industrial estates will be 100% rented or sold out within five years and three years, respectively.

The two new industrial estates will altogether create more than 76.9 billion baht in investment value and at least 19,224 new jobs, supporting the local economy in line with government policy, she said.

The EEC area spans three provinces: Rayong, Chon Buri and Chachoengsao.

The government has promoted the EEC with a focus on the S-curve strategy to build up the three provinces as a hub for trade and innovation.

Earlier this year, IEAT's board of directors approved the Asia Clean Industrial Estate worth 3 billion baht. The 1,300-rai site in Ban Bueng district, Chon Buri is slated for the first phase of operation in 2021.

The Asia Clean Industrial Estate is a venture between IEAT and Asia Clean Industrial Park Co.