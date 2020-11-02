Phuket projects urged to hurry up

Phuket developers are urging the government to speed up investment of 290 billion baht worth of infrastructure megaprojects scheduled for the island.

Phattanan Pisutwimol, president of the Phuket Real Estate Association, said construction should be completed sooner as fewer people will be affected by road closures.

"During the pandemic, traffic is not as heavy as during peak tourism periods," he said. "This is a good chance to speed up construction of transport networks to prepare for a tourism recovery."

Boon Yongsakul, chairman of Phuket-based Boat Development, said these megaprojects are expected to be considered at the mobile cabinet meeting from Nov 2-3 in Phuket.

"Projects such as road tunnels, airport expansion or a light rail system can boost the economy of the Andaman provinces," he said on Friday at a seminar on the property market in southern provinces held by the Real Estate Information Center.

Issara Boonyoung, managing director of Kanda Property, said Phuket should reposition from being a purely tourism-dependent economy.

"Over 90-95% of revenue came from the hospitality business, and the proportion of foreign tourists here was among the highest in the country. This is a weak point we haven't seen before," said Mr Issara.

Another weakness is the location of the airport, situated on the northern tip of the island, while tourist attractions are scattered around the island. This causes terrible traffic, he said.

Mr Issara said the government should accelerate the plan to reposition Phuket as a medical hub. This can reduce dependency on a single sector, he said.

A medical hub, with an investment of 1.3 billion baht on Mai Khao Beach, is being promoted by the Public Health Ministry, and is on the agenda for today's cabinet meeting.

Mr Boon of Boat Development said Prince of Songkla University is interested in expanding its medical study centre in Phuket with a 100-bed hospital next year.

"This facility can draw a number of physicians and those working in the medical services industry to the province," he said.

The property market in Phuket slumped last year, following a dip in Chinese arrivals, but the situation has deteriorated since the second quarter because of the pandemic, said Mr Boon.

Mr Phattanan said a number of hotels in Phuket were being offered for sale. Most of them were recently completed or are only a few years old, and have debt they are struggling to repay.

"If I were them, I would let my hotel be foreclosed and enter the legal process. When tourism comes back, I can ask the court to manage it, ask for a debt haircut and it returns to me," he said. "Don't rush to sell it at a net loss and be steeped in debt."