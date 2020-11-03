GSB to unveil mobile lending in 2021

GSB president and chief executive Vitai Ratanakorn.

The Government Savings Bank (GSB) expects loan approvals through its mobile banking application and microfinance lending to launch next year.

MyMo, the bank's mobile banking application, has 8 million users.

The app offers mobile banking transactions and validation of incoming and outgoing transactions, but has yet to incorporate loan services.

The GSB is in the process of developing the loan service system, which is expected to be launched within the next six months, said president and chief executive Vitai Ratanakorn.

Loan approval through MyMo will no longer require borrowers to visit a bank branch as the electronic know-your-customer process will be done on the mobile banking platform, said Mr Vitai.

The bank will link information from other financial institutions for loan approval assessment. Once the process is completed, contract signing will be done in the form of an e-contract.

The credit line per borrower could be 10,000-20,000 baht, he said. The amount could increase to 50,000 baht per borrower once the system is stabilised.

Interest rates for MyMo loans will likely be capped at around 12%, a ratio lower than interest rates applied for picofinance and nanofinance, at 33% and much lower than informal loan rates.

"We will fully transform our social banking operations next year while simultaneously developing digital banking services. Without digital banking, we won't be able to implement social banking services because social banking needs to be accessible to hundreds of thousands or even millions of people," said Mr Vitai.

"Each bank branch definitely cannot accommodate all the masses."

He denied the veracity of a report that GSB is preparing to buy shares of SET-listed Amanah Leasing to enter the car title loan business.

The bank is finalising the negotiation process with eight non-bank companies to select one of them to form a joint venture on a retail loan business, said Mr Vitai, reiterating that Amanah Leasing is not among these non-bank companies in consideration.