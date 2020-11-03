Exports may drop only 7% this year – shippers

Thailand's exports may drop by 7% this year, an improvement on the 8-10% drop projected earlier and helped by a gradual recovery in global demand, but a strong baht remains a concern, the Thai shipping association said on Tuesday.

"After a positive surprise in September's shipments, we expect exports to improve further this year," Ghanyapad Tantipipatpong, chairwoman of the Thai National Shippers' Council, told a briefing.

Exports, a key driver of Thai growth, contracted a less than expected 3.86% in September from a year earlier.

The US presidential election and second coronavirus waves globally should not have a big impact on exports in the fourth quarter as orders had been made in advance, she said.

However, the current baht level at 31 per US dollar is still far stronger than the 34 baht needed to support exports, the group said.

The council will meet with central bank governor, Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput, on Nov 24 to discuss the baht and the economy, Ms Ghanyapad said.