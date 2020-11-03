Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Exports may drop only 7% this year – shippers
Business

Exports may drop only 7% this year – shippers

published : 3 Nov 2020 at 13:18

writer: Reuters

Thailand's exports may drop by 7% this year, an improvement on the 8-10% drop projected earlier and helped by a gradual recovery in global demand, but a strong baht remains a concern, the Thai shipping association said on Tuesday.

"After a positive surprise in September's shipments, we expect exports to improve further this year," Ghanyapad Tantipipatpong, chairwoman of the Thai National Shippers' Council, told a briefing.

Exports, a key driver of Thai growth, contracted a less than expected 3.86% in September from a year earlier.

The US presidential election and second coronavirus waves globally should not have a big impact on exports in the fourth quarter as orders had been made in advance, she said.

However, the current baht level at 31 per US dollar is still far stronger than the 34 baht needed to support exports, the group said.

The council will meet with central bank governor, Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput, on Nov 24 to discuss the baht and the economy, Ms Ghanyapad said. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (4)
MOST RECENT
Business

Malaysia holds key rate at record low 1.75%

Malaysia’s central bank held its benchmark interest rate at a record low Tuesday, while warning of downside risks that threaten the economy’s recovery.

14:51
Thailand

Two smugglers killed, millions of meth pills seized

Two smugglers have been shot dead, two others arrested and more than 9 million methamphetamine pills seized in drug supression operations in three provinces.

14:22
World

US votes on Trump's fate under threat of election turmoil

WASHINGTON: Americans vote Tuesday in an election amounting to a referendum on Donald Trump and his uniquely brash, bruising presidency that Democratic opponent and frontrunner Joe Biden urged supporters to end, restoring "our democracy".

13:45